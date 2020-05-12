Taapsee Pannu: Proud to accept the presence of someone in my life

Relationship status in Bollywood keep changing overnight, and many times, nobody even comes to know an actor or an actress has found love. One of them is Taapsee Pannu, who seems to have found love and has finally let the cat out of the bag in a recent interview with Pinkvilla. She's in a relationship with someone who's name cannot be remotely guessed by anyone. He's not from Bollywood.

Well, the man in question is Badminton player Mathias Boe. And talking about her status and what she thinks of it, Pannu said, "I don't want to hide anything from anyone. I'm very proud to accept the presence of someone in my life. But yes, at the same time, I wouldn't only talk about it for the headlines because then it takes away from my credibility as an actor and what I have achieved in all these years by working hard. That I can't afford to do."

Pannu also went on to reveal how her family members know about the man in her life and their reaction. She said, "There's someone in my life and my family knows about it. It's very important for me that my family - including my sister and my parents - they like the person who I'm with. Else it won't work for me." And the actor's mother Nirmaljeet Pannu said, "Yes, I completely trust her and whoever she chooses for herself, we are okay with her decision. We will support her."

On the work front, the actress has multiple films lined up for release that include Rashmi Rocket, Loop Lapeta, the Mithali Raj biopic, and Haseen Dillruba.

