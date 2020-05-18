Taapsee Pannu reminisces 'live love' experience to Manmarziaan at Toronto International Film Festival

Reminiscing the immense response received by her romantic drama flick 'Manmarziyaan' at the Toronto International Film Festival, actor Taapsee Pannu on Sunday shared another throwback picture from her archive collection.

The 'Saand Ki Aankh' star put out the throwback picture on Instagram where she is seen folding her hands in gratitude. Along with her, the frame shows her co-stars Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal. Both of them are seen embracing smile as they reciprocate the response received after the special screening of the film.

Along with the picture accompanying the post, the 'Naam Shabana' star wrote: "This one is right after the screening of #Manmarziyaan in #TIFF. What an experience, what a response. My first ever love story gave me so much love 'live' to remember n enjoy. Also, this was possible to quickest cross-continent back n forth I did. We were in Canada for exactly 40 hours!#Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost."

The post on the photo-sharing platform received more than two lakh likes from her followers including filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

Lately, the 'Thappad' star has been sharing many throwback pictures as she earlier announced on Instagram that she will be posting a series to refresh some memories during the coronavirus lockdown.

Earlier, the actor dug out a throwback picture from the shoot of her film 'Manmarziyan' and co-related it to the current scenario of the wait for the lockdown to end.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever