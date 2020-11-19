Taapsee Pannu reveals she was fined for not wearing a helmet while riding a bike!

Taapsee Pannu, who is shooting for Rashmi Rocket, was fined for not wearing a helmet while riding a bike. The actor shared the news on social media by posting a picture, which was clicked moments before she was stopped.

The actor is a bike lover and loves the roar of the mean machine. A section of netizens felt being an actor she should set the right example — always wear a helmet while riding a two-wheeler.

Speaking of Rashmi Rocket, the film is a fictional story about a Kutch-based girl who discovers her athletic prowess. Pannu says she has drawn inspiration from sprinters Dutee Chand and Hima Das.

Talking to mid-day about the same, Taapsee Pannu said, "I have been observing Indian and international athletes and their running patterns, body forms and style. If it were a biopic, the approach would have been different. This is inspired by real incidents that happened to sprinters. The film touches on many aspects – from the society's response to female athletes to the politics of the sporting universe. Most of my films question the elephant in the room, and this will be no exception."

