Taapsee Pannu roped in for Hindi adaptation of Run Lola Run titled Looop Lapeta

Taapsee Pannu who's been educating and entertaining the audience with her relevant performances in films like Pink, Game Over, Badla, Saand Ki Aankh and many more, is now all set for another big film titled Looop Lapeta. Apparently, the thriller-comedy is the Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood cult classic, Run Lola Run, starring the brilliant Franka Potente.

Taapsee took to Instagram to share the happy news with her fans and followers and wrote, "Right, so here's yet another announcement from my stable. I'm on a roll. Or shall I say in a loop? Stoked to announce Sony Picture India and Ellipsis Entertainment's crazy thriller-comedy, "LOOOP LAPETA", an adaptation of the cult classic Run Lola Run..."

Run Lola Run was a much-loved thriller, which was based on the adventures of a woman who needs to obtain 100,000 Deutsche Mark in twenty minutes to save her boyfriend's life. We wonder what Taapsee and the team of Looop Lapeta will have in store for us!

Taapsee will also be seen in another film, Thappad, which deals with relationship issues like physical and emotional abuse that, unfortunately, have been normalised in our society. The film is being produced by Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar and is all set to release on February 28, 2020.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates