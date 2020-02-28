Taapsee Pannu shares Anubhav Sinha's poem on self-exploration as 'Thappad' releases
Coming from the makers of cinematic marvels like 'Article 15' and 'Mulk', the film features Ratna Pathak Shah, Manav Kaul, Dia Mirza, Tanvi Azmi, and Ram Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film released in theatres on February 28
As Taapsee Pannu's film 'Thappad' which is based on domestic violence and women empowerment releases today, the actor shared a poem about her character in the movie written by director Anubhav Sinha. The actor took to Instagram to share a picture of herself as her on-screen character Amrita where she is seen jumping with joy marking new beginnings.
à¤Â à¤®à¥Âà¥Âà¤¤à¤¾ (Amrita) à¤¹à¤¾à¤Â à¤®à¥Âà¤Âà¤¨à¥Â à¤Â à¤ªà¤¨à¥Â à¤Âà¤Âà¤Âà¤² à¤Âà¤¾ à¤Â à¤®à¥Âà¤¬à¤° à¤¬à¤¨à¤¾à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¥Âà¥¤ à¤Âà¥Â à¤Âà¤¹à¥Âà¤Â à¤Âà¤° à¤®à¥Âà¤°à¤¾ à¤°à¤¾à¤¸à¥Âà¤¤à¤¾, à¤Âà¤¾à¤¹à¤¤à¥Âà¤Â à¤¸à¥Â à¤Â à¤²à¤Â à¤Âà¥Â à¤Âà¤²à¥Âà¥¤ à¤Âà¥Â à¤Âà¤¹à¥Âà¤Â à¤Âà¤° à¤®à¥Âà¤°à¥Â à¤¸à¥Âà¤¨à¥Â à¤®à¥Âà¤Â, à¤¸à¤¾à¤Âà¤¸ à¤¥à¥Âà¤¡à¤¼à¥Â à¤à¥Â à¤Âà¥Â à¤Âà¤® à¤ªà¤¡à¤¼à¥Â, à¤®à¥Âà¤°à¤¾ à¤Â à¤ªà¤¨à¤¾ à¤à¥Â à¤Âà¤Â à¤Âà¤¸à¤®à¤¾à¤Â à¤¹à¥Â, à¤Âà¤¼à¥Âà¤¦ à¤Âà¥Â à¤¹à¤° à¤Âà¤Â à¤¦à¤¿à¤¶à¤¾ à¤®à¥Âà¤Â à¤¬à¤¿à¤Âà¥Âà¤°à¥Âà¤Â, à¤®à¥Âà¤Â à¤Âà¥Â à¤¹à¤° à¤Âà¤Â à¤¦à¤¿à¤¶à¤¾ à¤¸à¥Â à¤¬à¥Âà¤²à¤¾à¤¨à¤¾, à¤®à¥Âà¤Â à¤Â à¤Âà¤° à¤«à¤¿à¤° à¤¸à¥Â à¤®à¤¿à¤² à¤à¥Â à¤Âà¤¾à¤Âà¤Â à¤®à¥Âà¤Âà¥Â à¤ªà¤¾à¤¶ à¤®à¥Âà¤Â à¤à¥Âà¤Âà¤Â à¤²à¥Âà¤¨à¤¾ à¤®à¤Âà¤° à¤®à¥Âà¤°à¥Â à¤Âà¤¸à¤®à¤¾à¤Â à¤Âà¥Â à¤¤à¤¹à¤¾ à¤Âà¤° à¤®à¥Âà¤Âà¥Â à¤¸à¥Âà¤Âà¤ª à¤¦à¥Âà¤¨à¤¾, à¤¤à¤¾à¤Âà¤¿ à¤¤à¥Âà¤°à¤¾ à¤à¥Â à¤Âà¤Â à¤Âà¤¸à¤®à¤¾à¤Â à¤¹à¥Â à¤Âà¤° à¤®à¥Âà¤°à¤¾ à¤à¥Â à¤Âà¤Â à¤Âà¤¸à¤®à¤¾à¤Â à¤¹à¥Â à¤Âà¤° à¤®à¥Âà¤°à¤¾ à¤à¥Â à¤Âà¤Â à¤Âà¤¸à¤®à¤¾à¤Â à¤¹à¥Âà¥¤ - à¤Â à¤¨à¥Âà¤à¤µ à¤¸à¤¿à¤¨à¥Âà¤¹à¤¾ Now all yours.... #Thappad releases Today!
Pannu started writing the caption with the name of her 'Thappad' character and then penned down the poem by Sinha. The poem 'Mera bhi ek aasmaan ho' (There should be a sky of my own) speaks about the importance of self-exploration. The Anubhav Sinha-directorial features Taapsee as the protagonist who refuses to tolerate domestic violence in the name of love and relationships.
“à¤®à¤¾à¤²à¥Âà¤® à¤¹à¥Â à¤Âà¤ªà¤Âà¥Â à¤¸à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¥Â à¤Âà¥Â à¤Âà¤¼à¤°à¥Âà¤°à¤¤ à¤¨à¤¹à¥Âà¤Â à¤¹à¥Â, à¤®à¥Âà¤Â à¤¬à¤¸ à¤¸à¤¾à¤¥ à¤¦à¥Âà¤¨à¥Â à¤Âà¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¥Âà¤Â “ that day and now I am the biggest fan of your love affair with words and lines. The proud witness of version 2.0, I really don’t know if I am a bigger fan of the writer/director or the human being he is! He has spoilt his actors for delivering their best and being their best. Not just my filmography but the book of my life (if ever there is one) shall be incomplete without writing about you. (And since it’s WRITING, I shall send it to you only for doctoring ðÂÂÂ) Yet another Friday for us and with full faith in the honesty with which we made our career’s best film, we shall soon get back to breaking our own record! ZINDABAD ! âÂ¤ï¸ÂðÂ¤Â @anubhavsinhaa
