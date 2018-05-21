Taapsee Pannu shares first look image of Mulk

Taapsee Pannu took to Twitter to share the first look of her upcoming film Mulk



Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu in Mulk

After the recent announcement of her next film releasing on 13th July, Soorma, Taapsee will now have another release in the same month. The actress who plays a lawyer in Anubhav Sinha's Mulk which also stars Rishi Kapoor is all set for a release on 27th July. Taapsee was earlier seen in another courtroom drama, PINK which created a huge impact across and made Taapsee a force reckon with. Now with two truly varied roles hitting the theatres in a span of two weeks, Taapsee is all set to truly show her shades of versatility as an actor. In Soorma she plays Harpreet Kaur, a hockey player and a love interest to Sandeep Singh which is being played by Diljit Dosanjh and in Mulk the actress will essay the role of a lawyer.

The courtroom drama Mulk will get its theatrical release in India on July 27, 2018. The film is directed by Anubhav Sinha while the cast is headed by Rishi Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Prateik Babbar, Rajat Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Manoj Pahwa and Neena Gupta. Presented by Kamal Mukut and Soham Rockstar Entertainment, a Benaras Media Works production, the film is produced by Deepak Mukut and Anubhav Sinha.

