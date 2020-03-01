Taapsee Pannu shares heart-warming post after release of Thappad

Just a day after the release of Taapsee Pannu starrer 'Thappad' the actor shared a heart-warming post stating, "Hope is what is this little one depicts in the film."

The 32-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared the post along with a glimpse from the movie, where she is seen practising traditional dance wearing 'ghunghroo' (anklets) alongside another 'little girl'. Without revealing any further details about the plot, she wrote, " Hope is what is this little one depicts in the film.... coz after all love is a beautiful feeling and it becomes even more cherished when accompanied with respect. #Thappad in cinemas now!"

The actor shared her feelings for the response the movie had received and stated, "love is a beautiful feeling and it becomes even more cherished when accompanied with respect."

On Friday, Dia Mirza who is also playing a pivotal role in the flick shared a note for Taapsee and the team 'Thappad' stating "YOU ARE AMAZING."

She wrote, "Dearest Tapsee and Team Thappad, As this story makes its way into people's hearts from today, just wanted to say, YOU ARE AMAZING. For thinking, feeling, responding to and sharing something so basic. So necessary. So needed: Love, respect and honesty for one and all For being fearless and convinced by the honesty of the truth's that have compelled this narrative. Keep telling stories. Keep being you. All my love and gratitude, Dia."

The Anubhav Sinha-directorial features Taapsee as the protagonist who refuses to tolerate domestic violence in the name of love and relationships.Coming from the makers of cinematic marvels like 'Article 15' and 'Mulk', the film features Ratna Pathak Shah, Manav Kaul, Dia Mirza, Tanvi Azmi, and Ram Kapoor in pivotal roles.The film hit the theatres on February 28.

