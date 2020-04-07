Taapsee Pannu shares 'major throwback' picture from school days

Reminiscing her school days, Tapsee Pannu on Tuesday shared a 'major throwback' picture where she was seen taking the pledge as the head girl. The actor shared an inspirational note along with the picture stating "when you wish for something so bad, it can actually come true."

The 32-year-old actor has been treating her fans with a series of throwback pictures amid the 21-day lockdown. Taapsee shared a 'major throwback' picture on Instagram where she is seen taking oath as the head girl of her school. She has seen dressed in her school uniform, facing off the camera while her parents stand beside her. The 'Pink' actor also shared that this picture makes her partly proud and partly embarrassed.

The 'Saand Ki Aankh' captioned this throwback memory as, "Ok so this one is another MAJORRRR throwback which makes me partly proud n partly embarrassed. Since the time I knew what being a prefect in school is I had dreamt to be the Head Girl of my school and this was the day that dream came true."

"One of those rare things in life I planned and it actually happened ( considering all my other plans for life have failed but probably for good ) standing there taking oath I am probably just lost in thought of how when u wish for something so bad it can actually come true n that's y probably I am (embarrassingly) not looking ahead! Which I should! Considering the Head boy is more interested to look into my camera, I don't think I should be the only one embarrassed of this picture," she added.

The post garnered more than 1.5 lakh likes and comments within an hour of being posted over the photo-sharing platform. Celebrities like Vikrant Massey liked the post, while Bhumi Pednekar commented, "So cute," (along with a red heart emoji).

The 'Naam Shabana' actor is currently sticking to her house like many other celebrities as the country is under lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

India's tally of total positive cases rose to 4,421, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. Out of 4,421 cases, 3,981 are active cases, while 325 cases have been cured or discharged. The total number of deaths at the present is 114.

