Taapsee Pannu shares video as Mulk completes one year
Taapsee Pannu shared a video featuring the glimpses of 'Mulk' and 'Article 15' towards the end of the clip
As Taapsee Pannu starrer 'Mulk' clocked a year on August 3, the actor said that the film she chose against all odds validated so many things. The 'Pink' actor shared a video featuring the glimpses of 'Mulk' and 'Article 15' towards the end of the clip.
Thanking the director of the film Anubhav Sinha, she tweeted, "A film I said yes to against all odds, A film that stood its ground against all odds, A film that worked against all odds, A film that validated so many things and made our spine stronger for having made the RIGHT choice. Can't thank you all enough for the support!"
View this post on Instagram
#Mulk A film I said yes to against all odds A film that stood its ground against all odds A film that worked against all odds A film that validated so many things and made our spine stronger for having made the RIGHT choice. Can’t thank you all enough for the support! @anubhavsinhaa 1 year of #Mulk
The movie revolves around a terrorist Shahid Mohammed (Prateik Babbar), his father Murad Ali Mohammed (Rishi Kapoor), and the defense lawyer, Aarti Mohammed (Taapsee Pannu).
The movie also features Rajat Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles. The social-thriller was jointly produced by Deepak Mukut and Anubhav Sinha.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Raftaar, Raja Kumari and Nucleya decode the Millennial Lingo