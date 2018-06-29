Taapsee Pannu starrer Mulk teaser promises powerful performances

The film is directed by Anubhav Sinha while the cast is headed by Rishi Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Prateik Babbar, Rajat Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Manoj Pahwa and Neena Gupta

Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu in Mulk

The teaser of Taapsee Pannu starrer Mulk is out and it surely promises some power-packed performances. Apart from Tapsee Pannu, the movie stars Rishi Kapoor, Pratiek Babbar and Rajat Kapoor in axial roles. Tapsee portrays a lawyer named Aarti Mohammad in the courtroom drama, she defends Rishi's character, Murad Ali Mohammad, who is the accused.

The actress took to her Twitter handle to share the teaser of the upcoming movie with the caption, "Mulk kagaz pe nakshe ki lakeeron se nahi bat ta- Aarti Mohammed #MulkTeaser. Produced by Deepak Mukut and Anubhav Sinha, Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Presented by Soham Rock star Ent".

Taapsee was earlier seen in another courtroom drama, PINK which created a huge impact across and made Taapsee a force reckon with. Now with two truly varied roles hitting the theatres in a span of two weeks, Taapsee is all set to truly show her shades of versatility as an actor. The Anubhav Sinha directorial courtroom drama is based on a series of true events and is slated to hit the screens on 3 August.

