Taapsee Pannu stresses on the importance of menstrual hygiene

Taapsee Pannu has joined the same Mumbai-based NGO as Meghan Markle to empower women.

This picture of Taapsee Pannu was clicked at the trailer launch of her upcoming film, Mission Mangal. Photo: Yogen Shah

Prior to the royal wedding, the now Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle had requested guests to donate to a Mumbai-based NGO (Non-Governmental Organisation) that helped in empowering women. The Badla actress, Taapsee Pannu, has joined the same organisation to educate women from slums and spread awareness about menstrual hygiene.

Talking about her association with the organisation, Taapsee Pannu told Mumbai Mirror how we still need to open up about menstruation. "Even in a regular middle-class household in Mumbai and Delhi, periods are discussed using furtive gestures and awkward eye contact," said Taapsee.

She further added, "Having periods is common to Meghan Markle, me and every other woman in the world. With great power comes great responsibility, and if people like her contribute and support this kind of initiative, it widens its reach, as she is in a power position."

Taapsee Pannu, who is known for not mincing words, also stressed on the importance of children being educated about periods beforehand. She said, "There's a chapter about menstruation in biology, but by the time you deal with it, you have already heard about it from sources in a weird way, and you're hushing the topic and getting awkward in the class. The first step should be to talk about it, as a regular period determines the health of a female. It is because we don't talk about it, a lot of health hazards are not addressed."

She further spoke about how she thought carrying sanitary napkins out in the open as normal but they had to be eventually "snuggled home".

On the professional front, Taapsee Pannu is awaiting the release of Mission Mangal with Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menon, Kirti Kulhari and Sharman Joshi. The film releases on August 15.

