Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker and other celebs condemn the violence at JNU

A large number of Bollywood personalities like Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Shabana Azmi, Reema Kagti, Rajkummar Rao, Manoj Bajpayee and Nimrat Kaur, among others have condemned the attack on students and teachers by a mob at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi.

On Sunday, masked individuals beat up students and teachers inside the JNU campus with wooden and metal rods, and at least 20 students were admitted to AIIMS with severe injuries. Students Union President Aishe Ghosh was reportedly hit over the eye with an iron rod.

There have been widespread protests across the country against the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act. Mumbai, too, came together to protest against the violence taking place in JNU and the act. Take a look at the latest photos from the Gateway of India (Pictures/Bipin Kokate)

A silent protest at Gateway of India





Konkona Sen Sharma, too, attended the protest

Taapsee Pannu took to Twitter to condemn the violence in JNU and wrote:

such is the condition inside what we consider to be a place where our future is shaped. It’s getting scarred for ever. Irreversible damage. What kind of shaping up is happening here, it’s there for us to see.... saddening https://t.co/Qt2q7HRhLG — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) January 5, 2020

Ranvir Shorey, too, tweeted, "Students being used by political parties and their agendas is something this nation needs to address immediately. It's heartbreaking to see kids being brutalised by power-hungry politicians. #JNUViolence"

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi expressed her shock at the violence unfurling within the JNU campus. She tweeted the following in response to Swara Bhasker's impassioned appeal to support the JNU students and staff at this trying time.

This is beyond shocking ! Condemnation is not enough. Immediate action needs to be taken against the perpetrators . https://t.co/P5Arv9aNhj — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) January 5, 2020

Filmmaker Reema Kagti wrote, "I stand with the students and people of India. Shame on the government of India for their brutality and barbarism. #JNU #AMU #Jamiya #NoToNRC #NoToCAA"

Rajkummar Rao called for stringent punishment for the aggravators of the violence at JNU. The actor tweeted, "What happened in #JNU is shameful, horrific and heartbreaking. Those who are responsible behind these attacks should be punished. #JNUViolence"

Actor Manoj Bajpayee shared a photo of Aishe Ghosh, who was injured in the attack:

Cruel...horrific.....scary..images from JNU are very https://t.co/ohVZ80hOls should be condemned in no uncertain https://t.co/sP87ojBhXs democracy should allow colleges and universities to be so unsafe that goons can enter at will at any time to hurt and intimidate. pic.twitter.com/UXHYtaiERz — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) January 6, 2020

Nimrat Kaur took to Twitter to write, "Disgusted with the cancerous India we wake up to every single day. What's next? Who's next? Where's next? We're yet to heal from all the recent horrific atrocities and new ones just bulldoze their way right in. Sickened to disbelief. #JamiaMilia #UP #JNU #India"

Gold actress Mouni Roy posted a heartbroken message on Instagram; take a look:

Kriti Sanon tweeted: "It breaks my heart to see what happened at JNU! What's going on in India is horrifying!! Students & teachers being beaten up and terrorised by masked cowards!! The constant blame game! Stooping so low for political agendas! Violence is never a solution! How have we become so inhuman?"

