Taapsee Pannu takes on Sandeep Vanga's Kabir Singh on Twitter

After poking fun at Rangoli Chandel during an interaction with Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu has now taken on Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who, in a previous interview, suggested that a love devoid of violence is lacking emotion.

Responding to the news of a Nagpur resident being killed by her lover after he smashed her head, Pannu shared: "Maybe let's just say they were madly in love with each other n this 'act' was to validate his TRUE love for her (sic)," Pannu shared.

Or maybe let’s just say they were madly in love with each other n this ‘act’ was to validate his TRUE love for her. ðÂ¤·ðÂÂ»‍âÂÂï¸Â https://t.co/BGmhA7XHyM — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 15, 2019

Taapsee's tweet seemed to be taking a dig at Sandeep Vanga's Kabir Singh, which many felt showed shades of an obsessive and abusive relationship. Twitter users, however, were having none of it. Some called out Taapsee for her 'callous' tweet that compared a movie to a horrendous real-life situation.

One Twitter user wrote, "Is your account hacked? That's the only possible explanation for this tweet", another tweeted, "Not in a good taste Tapsee". There were some who understood that the actress was being sarcastic. One of them said, "She clearly didn't mean any disrespect to the deceased and she was targeting the people who justify such inhumane acts in the name of love!", while another wrote, "No, she's pointing a finger at the regressive POV, toxic masculinity that encourages and enables such madness."

Later, Taapsee herself responded on Twitter saying, "Statutory warning: people with no sense of sarcasm kindly ignore me n my tweet. Thank you, it was nice not knowing you."

Statutory warning: people with no sense of sarcasm kindly ignore me n my tweet. Thank you , it was nice not knowing you ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¼ https://t.co/OhIeOd6ZYf — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 15, 2019

Currently, Taapsee is busy prepping for Saand Ki Aankh. Saand Ki Aankh revolves around the lives of India's oldest sharpshooters, who began sharpshooting in their fifties. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, Saand Ki Aankh is produced by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar. The tagline of the film on its poster reads, "Tann Buddha hota hai, mann nahi hota (Body ages, not the heart)."

