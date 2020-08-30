Taapsee Pannu teams up with Vijay Sethupathi for a Tamil film

Taapsee Pannu is teaming up with Vijay Sethupathi for a Tamil film, which will be directed by debutant Deepak Sundarajan,son of veteran director-actor Sundarajan. The comedy rolls in Jaipur in mid-September. Pannu began her acting career in South films.

The actress has been a part of the Indian film industry for a decade. She began her career in Bollywood in 2013 but fame and success happened in 2015 with Neeraj Pandey's Baby. There was no looking back for the actress then. She went on to do films like Soorma, Manmarziyaan, Mulk, Mission Mangal, Badla, Game Over, Saand Ki Aankh.

And she now has multiple films lined-up like Rashmi Rocket, Loop Lapeta, the Mithali Raj biopic, and Haseen Dillruba. In an interview recently, the actress also talked about Nepotism and how it's never going to go away. She said, "If star kids milk their advantage, I don't understand why don't we outsiders rely on our strength and use it to our advantage as well? We have the largest relatability factor with the audience, we have their support constantly because they feel we are one of them."

She added, "But it will be wrong to say that one is not aware of it beforehand. And once you are aware of the challenges, you will be facing, you make sure you develop the strength to deal with it. No matter how many countless discussions or debates we are going have on it, it's never going to go away, so it's better we learn our ways and means to deal with it and our audience and media becomes smart, unbiased enough to give us an equal opportunity, and a chance to get their love and attention."

