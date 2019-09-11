Taapsee Pannu to play Amrita Pritam in her next film

Actress Taapsee Pannu, who recently announced her new film with Mulk director Anubhav Sinha, has now shared more details about her character in the project. She will be seen playing the role of acclaimed novelist late Amrita Pritam in the film.

Taapsee on Tuesday took to Instagram and wrote: "'When a man denies the power of women, he is denying his own subconscious' -- Amrita Pritam. Moving from one Amrita to the other... Main tenu pher milangi...in theatres from 6th of March 2020. [sic]"

Along with the post, she uploaded an image in which she is seen reading a script donning a pink ethnic suit. Pritam (1919-2005) was an acclaimed Punjabi poet-writer. She was born in Gujranwala (now in Pakistan) and is well-known for her poem "Ajj Aakhaan Waris Shah Nu" -- a writing expressing the horrors and anguish of Partition.

