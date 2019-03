Taapsee Pannu wants to learn pole dancing from Jacqueline Fernandez

bollywood

Taapsee Pannu says she wants to learn pole dancing from her Judwaa 2 co-star Jacqueline Fernandez

Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez

Actress Taapsee Pannu says she wants to learn pole dancing from her Judwaa 2 co-star Jacqueline Fernandez. She said this on talk show Feet up with the Stars Season 2, presented by Voot Originals and hosted by celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, read a statement.

Asked what would she do if Jacqueline was her neighbour, Taapsee said: "I think we'll be working out together, she works out really crazy." "I don't mind learning pole dancing from her. I know I'll be horrible at it but I really want to work out with her," she added.

The actress wants to be filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's best friend. "I want to be his best friend and tag along to fancy Hollywood parties. It is my ultimate desire to attend Hollywood parties," she said.

Taapsee worked with Kashyap in Manmarziyaan and is working with him again in a supernatural thriller. At the moment, Taapsee is busy with Saand Ki Aankh, which also features Bhumi Pednekar. It is based on old sharpshooters -- Chandro Tomar and her sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar.

Chandro, 87, and Prakashi, 82, are from Uttar Pradesh's Johri village and reportedly took up sharpshooting in their 50s. Chandro, fondly called shooter 'dadi', is among the world's oldest female sharpshooters.

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, Saand Ki Aankh also features Prakash Jha and Vicky Kadian in pivotal roles.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates