Taapsee Pannu wraps up shooting for Game Over

regional-cinema

The Taapsee Pannu starrer is directed by Ashwin Saravanan, who has previously worked with actor Nayanthara in Maya and also directed IravaaKaalam starring SJ Suryah and Wamiqa Gabbi

Game Over poster. Pic: Instagram/@taapsee

Actress Taapsee Pannu has concluded shooting for her upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual film titled Game Over in Chennai. Taapsee on Monday morning shared a string of photographs with the film's cast and crew. She captioned it: "A long tiring but enriching experience of shooting this gem of a script comes to an end. Taking back some beautiful memories be it the wheelchair and fracture I never had, to getting the whole unit addicted to Ludo."

The 31-year-old actress says Game Over will have a lasting impact on all. The film is directed by Ashwin Saravanan, who has previously worked with actor Nayanthara in Maya and also directed IravaaKaalam starring SJ Suryah and Wamiqa Gabbi. She also shared the poster of the movie on her Instagram handle.

Taapsee, who was last seen on screen in Manmarziyaan, has two more Bollywood films in her kitty -- Tadka and Badla.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever