Taapsee Pannu wraps up shooting for Game Over
The Taapsee Pannu starrer is directed by Ashwin Saravanan, who has previously worked with actor Nayanthara in Maya and also directed IravaaKaalam starring SJ Suryah and Wamiqa Gabbi
Actress Taapsee Pannu has concluded shooting for her upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual film titled Game Over in Chennai. Taapsee on Monday morning shared a string of photographs with the film's cast and crew. She captioned it: "A long tiring but enriching experience of shooting this gem of a script comes to an end. Taking back some beautiful memories be it the wheelchair and fracture I never had, to getting the whole unit addicted to Ludo."
A long tiring but enriching experience of shooting this gem of a script comes to an end. Taking back some beautiful memories be it the wheelchair and fracture I never had, to getting the whole unit addicted to Ludo. This film is going to have a lasting impact on all of us if not already ð #ShootOver #GameOver #ComingSoon
The 31-year-old actress says Game Over will have a lasting impact on all. The film is directed by Ashwin Saravanan, who has previously worked with actor Nayanthara in Maya and also directed IravaaKaalam starring SJ Suryah and Wamiqa Gabbi. She also shared the poster of the movie on her Instagram handle.
âªWhen all risk takers flock together this is what comes out of itâ¬ âª#GameOverâ¬ âªMy Next bilingual (Tamil/Telugu) â¬ âªWith this quirk king of a director @ashwin.saravanan co-written by #KaavyaRamkumar â¬ âªProduced and presented by the content churners @studiosynot and the biggie @reliance.entertainment â¬
Taapsee, who was last seen on screen in Manmarziyaan, has two more Bollywood films in her kitty -- Tadka and Badla.
