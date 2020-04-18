Taapsee Pannu's next supernatural with Anurag Kashyap to be made closer and quicker

In a recent interview to mid-day, Taapsee Pannu had stated that the schedules of Rashmi Rocket, Shabaash Mithu and the yet-untitled thriller with Anurag Kashyap were "disrupted" due to the lockdown. Now, the buzz is that Kashyap's supernatural film will be Pannu's first film to roll, albeit with minor tweaks. While the production team had surveyed spots in Thailand and Mauritius, they are now planning to set the story in India.

A source reveals, "The story is not dependent on the milieu, so the makers are considering changing the backdrop. Anurag and his team are figuring out possible locations in the country. The script will undergo minor tweaks once the backdrop is finalised.

We aren't sure when the project will go on floors, but the team is hoping to set the ball rolling by August."

