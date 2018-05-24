Taapsee Pannu's next Telugu film titled Neevevaroo

Taapsee Pannu made her acting debut in 2010 with the Telugu film Jhummandi Naadam



Taapsee Pannu

Actress Taapsee Pannu's upcoming Telugu film has been titled Neevevaroo. Taapsee on Thursday took to Twitter and announced: "So here goes the title of my next release in Telugu Neevevaroo." The film will be directed and co-produced by Kona Venkat. It also stars Aadhi Pinesetty and Ritika Singh. Actor Nani, who worked with Kona Venkat on Ninnu Kori, shared the title logo of the film.

Nani tweeted: "'Neevevaroo' it is. Happy to be launching the title of our dearest Arun Aadhi next and wishing you all the very best Kona Venkat, Gaaru, Taapsee, Ritika."

This is not the first time the actress will be seen in a Telugu movie.

Taapsee made her acting debut in 2010 with the Telugu film Jhummandi Naadam and later featured in films like Sahasam, Dongaata, The Ghazi Attack, Gundello Godari and Mogudu in the same language.

