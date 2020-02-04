Taapsee Pannu's Thappad rakes up the excitement amongst the audience

It's first look brought the untapped narrative to the broader daylight, the trailer shook the entire nation and that is how Anubhav Sinha has yet again managed to bring a hard-hitting subject to the screens with Thappad this time. The announcement of Anubhav Sinha's upcoming movie Thappad starring Taapsee Pannu recently raked up the excitement amongst the audience.

Every dialogue knocks to one's heart with an appeal on human relationships and the value of dignity. "Kya yeh bas itni si baat hai? Kya pyaar mein ye bhi jayaz hai? Yeh #Thappad Ki pehli Jhalak hai!", was Taapsee's first message to the world with the first look reveal. Then, "Thappad. Bas itni si baat?" line on the poster also made the most profound impact and has resonated with the audience. Is Thappad bringing the most important out in the open? Well, yes.

The people who have watched the film are already calling Thappad the most important film of the year. The content-driven storyline with the thought-provoking element makes the film highly significant for one and all. Being called this year's Pink would be the right analogy to the gravitas that the film holds- the third leg of the hattrick that Anubhav Sinha is bringing to the audience.

The ensemble cast of Taapsee Pannu, Ratna Pathak Shah, Manav Kaul, Dia Mirza, Tanvi Azmi, and Ram Kapoor also give power-packed performances and with each talent at its best, Thappad brings impactful characters, human stories and notions right in front of us. The film which is releasing on 28 February, this year comes from the director who got us Article 15, previously. With a strong legacy like the one that has been established, the whole nation awaits Thappad.

