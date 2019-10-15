MENU

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma: Can Jethalal recognise Dayaben among nine veiled women?

Updated: Oct 15, 2019, 14:11 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Will Gokuldhaam Society rejoice in finding their Dayaben and celebrate Navratri with the entire Gada family?

Dilip Joshi as Jethalal
Dilip Joshi as Jethalal

If you watch Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TKMOC), you know that Jethalal Gada has vowed to not celebrate Navratri in the absence of his wife Dayaben. Unable to see Jethala in this situation, his brother-in-law, Sunder Lal, decides to do something for his jija ji. He comes to Gokuldhaam Society with nine ghunghat clad (veiled) women to celebrate Navratri.

TMKOCGokuldhaam Society celebrates Navratri

As we all know, the number nine has significance with Navratri as the festival is celebrated across nine days. Sunder Lal challenges Jethalal to recognise his wife among the nine veiled women, without being able to see their faces. If he is able to recognise her, only then he can play Garba with his wife.

Here's how the episode will unfurl:

Do you think Jethalal will rise to the challenge? Will he be able to recognise his wife among the other veiled women? Will Gokuldhaam Society rejoice in finding their Dayaben and celebrate Navratri with the entire Gada family?

To find out, watch Neela Tele Films Private Limited's show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah from Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm only on SAB TV.

