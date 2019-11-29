MENU

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Priya Ahuja steps into motherhood

Updated: Nov 29, 2019, 12:04 IST | The Hitlist Team | Mumbai

Priya Ahuja shared the news on social media that she delivered a baby boy

Priya Ahuja
Priya Ahuja

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Priya Ahuja, who plays Rita Reporter, is a mommy now. Yesterday, she shared the news on social media that she delivered a baby boy on November 27. She posted a picture of the newborn's feet (inset) and wrote, "It's a boy. We are overwhelmed with the joy (sic)."

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Our home has grown by two feet! ITS A BOY!! We r overwhelmed with the joy!! Happy to Announce the arrival of our lil angel on 27th November

A post shared by Prið¾ (@priyaahujarajda) onNov 27, 2019 at 9:57pm PST

Priya Ahuja's husband Malav Rajda is the show's director. The two, who met on the set, tied the knot in 2011. This is their first child.

Malav shared another adorable picture of his newborn and wrote alongside: For all the things my hands have held the best by far is you.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

FOR ALL THE THINGS MY HANDS HAVE HELD THE BEST BY FAR IS YOUððð

A post shared by Malav Rajda (@malavrajda) onNov 27, 2019 at 9:48pm PST

Talking about the show, currently, the recent episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah saw Bapu Ji riding with Bhide on his 'Sakharam'. Neela Film Productions Private Limited's show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) constantly looks for opportunities to tickle its viewers with humour and sometimes the slapsticks are even funnier. Having brought so much laughter, no wonder, today the show has become part of its audiences' family.

Tags

taarak mehta ka ooltah chashmahtelevision newsEntertainment News

