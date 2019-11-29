Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Priya Ahuja steps into motherhood

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Priya Ahuja, who plays Rita Reporter, is a mommy now. Yesterday, she shared the news on social media that she delivered a baby boy on November 27. She posted a picture of the newborn's feet (inset) and wrote, "It's a boy. We are overwhelmed with the joy (sic)."

Priya Ahuja's husband Malav Rajda is the show's director. The two, who met on the set, tied the knot in 2011. This is their first child.

Malav shared another adorable picture of his newborn and wrote alongside: For all the things my hands have held the best by far is you.

Talking about the show, currently, the recent episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah saw Bapu Ji riding with Bhide on his 'Sakharam'. Neela Film Productions Private Limited's show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) constantly looks for opportunities to tickle its viewers with humour and sometimes the slapsticks are even funnier. Having brought so much laughter, no wonder, today the show has become part of its audiences' family.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates