Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Anand Parmar, the man behind the actors' make-up, passes away!

It's immensely sad news for all the fans of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as the make-up artist, the man behind the look of all the actors, Anand Parmar, has passed away. SpotboyE reports Parmar was unwell for the last 10 days and unfortunately breathed his last on February 8.

The funeral was held at the Hindu Crematorium in Kandivali West at 10 in the morning on February 9. The entire team of the show addressed him as Dada and was extremely fond of him and his work. The show has been going on continuously for the last 11 years, making it one of the longest ever on Indian television. To pay their last respects, the unit has called-off a day's shoot.

This is another heartbreaking news for the entire team as they lost Kavi Kumar Azad aka Dr. Hathi in 2018 as well. May Anand's soul Rest In Peace!

