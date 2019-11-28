Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Bapu Ji all set to ride with Bhide on his 'Sakharam'

Neela Film Productions Private Limited's show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) constantly looks for opportunities to tickle its viewers with humour and sometimes the slapsticks are even funnier. Having brought so much laughter, no wonder, today the show has become part of its audiences' family. And in keeping with the tradition, to make things all the funnier, in the upcoming episode, Bapu Ji will ride with Bhide on his Sakharam – the sidecar scooter and one can only hope and pray that all goes well on the ride.

The entire series of events has its beginning with the breaking of Champakk Lal's spectacles without which he is almost legally blind. Jethaa Lal who has vouched to babysit him until the new set arrives has to leave to tend to an urgent task at work, leaving Bapu ji to Bhide's care. Bhide is being an ideal neighbour and a good friend but is constantly worried of ticking off Champakk Chacha who is already on the edge without his sight. In the midst of this, Champakk Lal receives a call from a friend informing him that he forgot gifting another friend blood pressure testing equipment, like he had promised. Not a man to go back on his promise, Champakk Lal immediately sets off to purchase one with Bhide on his scooter – Sakharam.

Under Champakk Chacha's insistence, Bhide has agreed to give him a ride but is constantly on the edge knowing well that things usually go haywire when they are together. At one point, Bhide parks his scooter aside to get his umbrella leaving Champakk Lal seated behind. And out of nowhere, a stranger hijacks the idling scooter and takes-off with it with Champakk Lal still on it.

A clueless Champakk Lal without his spectacles has no idea that he has been kidnapped. Now, it will be interesting to see how and when he will find out that he has been riding behind a stranger and what will happen next.

