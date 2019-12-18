Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Bhide goes to check on Sakharam and is shocked to see his scooter missing

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

In the upcoming episode of Neela Film Productions Private Limited's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, another tragedy has befallen in Gokuldham Society. And this time, it is Bhide's Sakharam. Only an evening ago, Bhide was reunited with his scooter – Sakharam but early morning as he steps out to give it the daily wash, he finds it missing from its parking spot. Thinking someone must have stolen it, he raises a cry and everyone comes out to find out what happened.

In the previous episodes, a lot has happened between Champakk Lal going missing, being found and returning back home safe and sound. And while everyone in Gokuldham Society is relieved and happy to see Champakk Chacha back, Bhide is slightly worried about his Sakharam (scooter) not being found. Just then, cops roll in Sakharam on a cart but its wheels are missing. Heartbroken to see his Sakharam without wheels, Bhide takes possession of it and with a heavy heart shell out Rs.2000/- towards its delivery.

The next morning Bhide goes to check on Sakharam and is shocked to see his beloved scooter missing. Has Sakharam been stolen overnight again? Why would anyone steal a scooter without wheels? Is this an inside job? Whatever comes next, viewers will have a hearty laugh when they find out the mystery behind Sakharam's disappearance. And to find out, watch NeelaFilm Productions Private Limited's show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah from Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm only on SAB TV.

