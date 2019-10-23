Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast expresses their views upon meeting PM Narendra Modi

The entire star cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah [TMKOC] was privileged to meet the Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event. Prominent members representing the film and television industry were invited by the PM in New Delhi to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

PM Modi also launched TMKOC's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan Coffee Table book titled 'Swachhata Hi Seva' and handed over a signed copy to the creator of the show Asit Kumarr Modi. Created and compiled by Neela Tele Films, the book highlights the several cleanliness campaigns and initiatives taken through its popular television show TMKOC over the last five years. TMKOC is the only Hindi television serial among the nine initial ambassadors nominated by the Hon. PM for the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan on October 2, 2014.

"It is a great honour for us to have the Hon. PM launch the coffee table book under the aegis of the Clean India Movement to mark the 150th birth anniversary of the Mahatma. TMKOC has always proactively worked towards a progressive India by highlighting and representing positive solutions to socially relevant issues. It was a pleasure for us to be lauded by the Hon. PM for our good work in presence of the film fraternity," says Dilip Joshi who plays Jethaa Lal in the show.

"The popularity of the show itself has been so satisfying, and I am happy to be a part of it now. This show has given me the opportunity to personally meet the PM and this was icing on the cake," says Palak Sidhwani who plays Sonu in the show.

"I am feeling so very proud and blessed to have been part of this event in the presence of the Prime Minister. Thank you Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for all the love over the years," says Sonlika Bhide who plays Madhavi Bhide in the show.

Kush Shah who plays Goli says, "This show has literally taken us places and meeting with the PM has been the crowning glory. I was beaming for a good two days post the event."

"Imagine the pride and honour in being the only television show to continuously receive the support of the Hon. PM. I feel on top of the world and extremely glad that I am part of the TMKOC family," says Gurucharan Singh who plays Roshan Singh Sodhi.

Raj Anadkat who plays Tapu in TMKOC says, "It was dream come true for me personally to even be in the company of such incredibly talented people and to meet the PM. This will stay with me for life."

"We will continue promoting such great public initiatives through the show and contribute towards nation-building to the utmost of our abilities," says Shyam Pathak who plays Popat Lal in the show.

"It is very heartening to know that the years of efforts towards nation-building through the show is receiving acknowledgement from the PM himself. It inspires us to work harder and keep churning out good content, day after day," says Malav Rajda, Director of the show.

Harshad Joshi, Director of the show says, "It feels wonderful to be appreciated by such renowned dignitaries and makes us realize that people do notice the efforts taken to provide clean, wholesome entertainment with a message."

The team of TMKOC has also carried out major cleanliness drives at Juhu Beach post-Ganpati Visarjan and at a slum in Goregaon, Mumbai. Some of their other promotions on social issues include 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan', 'Pradhan Mantri Jan-Aushadhi Yojana', 'Armed Forces Flag Day Fund', 'Jal Shakti Abhiyan', 'Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana', 'International Yoga Day', and 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao'.

