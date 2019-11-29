Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Champakk Lal's encounter with a thief

Neela Film Productions Private Limited's show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) has one of its principal characters Champakk Lal in the midst of a crisis as he struggles without his spectacles.

Champakk Lal who had promised his friend a gift on his birthday is forced to step out with Bhide on his scooter - Sakharam, to buy the gift. On the way, Bhide stops by a shop to buy an umbrella. While Bhide is busy in the shop, a man finding the scooter parked on the road takes off with it, with Champakk Chacha riding pillion. When Champakk Lal raises an alarm, the thief panics and leaves the scooter behind and runs off.

Now Champakk Lal finds himself stranded in an unknown place and wonders how he will get back home. He finds a bus stop nearby and boards the first bus that arrives, hoping it will take him back to Gokuldham Society. But little does he know that he's going to tour Mumbai and this puts him in all kinds of awkward situations.

Will Champakk Lal find his way back home? Has he boarded the right bus or will he end up in another strange place? To find out, watch Neela Film Productions Private Limited's show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah from Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm only on SAB TV.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates