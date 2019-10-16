Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Disha Vakani's husband spills the beans on her return

Disha Vaknani became a household name with her character Daya ben from Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actress left the audience in awe with her brilliant acting chops, gaining a massive fan following. The actress took maternity leave in September 2017. After a lot of deliberation, the makers have finally announced Disha Vakani's return in the show.

Disha Vakani has reported set to make a grand entry in the show through the special Navratri episode. While the fans, as well as the cast, are celebrating Dayaben's return, it seems the actress is yet to take her call on her full-fledged return on the show.

Speaking to The Times of India, Disha's husband Mayur Padia said, "She has shot for a portion of the episode, but our talks with the makers still remain unresolved. So, she will not return to the show for good. We are hoping that we reach an amicable solution."

Producer Asit Kumar Modi too confirmed the development. Speaking to the publication, she said, "Disha has finally shot for a small segment, and hopefully, she will resume shooting for the show full-time. However, I must confess that talks are still on between us, and we hope to reach a solution soon. We have been in talks with Disha for months now. Like I said before, nobody is bigger than the show."

Meanwhile, the upcoming episode will see the grand entry of Dayaben in the show. Her return was triggered after Jethaa Lal refused to celebrate Navratri without his wife. His brother-in-law Sunderlal then called up Jethaa Lal and convinced him to play Garba assuring him that he will bring Daya back.

While he does arrive in Gokuldham society, Sunderlal adds a twist to in the tale and asks Jethaa Lal to identify his wife from the several ladies that are standing before him in ghungat (veil).

