Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Gada electronics flooded with water

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' (TMKOC) is gearing up to celebrate the upcoming festive occasion of Diwali. Jethaa Lal is also excited and is hoping to do some brisk business. However, as is customary in Jethaa Lal's life, something has to go wrong and is not always smooth sailing for him. So, when he reaches the shop, he is shocked to see the floor flooded with water everywhere and his employees are struggling to contain it!

When Nattu Kaka and Baagha had opened the shop earlier in the morning, they were surprised to see water everywhere. They, unsuccessfully, tried to inform Jethaa Lal about this immediately, and upon arriving at the shop he is baffled to see the shop's condition. What was more shocking for Jethaa Lal was to see people from the vicinity queued outside his shop to fill up their buckets and tumblers with the freely available water.

"So much water has logged in the shop that we are in a fix about what to do and what not to do. Nattu Kaka and I will have to come up with a plan to fix the leak but I am worried that Seth Ji won't like our plan. I am also prepared to rope in Bawri if we need to get this fixed. Will we be able to stop the water at the source or will Seth Ji have to take help from someone else is something you will have to see for yourselves in the upcoming episodes," says Tanmay Vekaria, who plays the role of Baagha.

Now, it'll be interesting to see how exactly the leakage will be fixed and the water removed from the shop.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates