Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Here's how Gokuldham society residents celebrate Holi

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and festivals are synonymous with each other. Be it Diwali, Christmas, New Year, Ganeshutsav, Diwali or Eid, the residents of the fictional Gokuldham society are known to celebrate each festival with great fanfare. The excitement reaches its peak during the Holi festival. Each year, the characters of the popular sitcom greet each other and enjoy the festival of colours with great enthusiasm.

However, the celebrations are not as simple as it looks. The popular show brings up an interesting chain of events during Holi which makes us laugh out loud! From Jetha Lal being locked up in his terrace, to Sundar Lal turning into a woman, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah celebrates Holi with a twist.

Let's take a look at the top 5 instances of Gokuldham society residents celebrated Holi in different ways.

1) When Jetha Lal was locked up in his own house

In 2013, Jetha Lal made a secret plan after he came to know that Iyer was planning to take his wife Babita to Mahabaleshwar to celebrate Holi. According to Jetha Lal's plan, he was supposed to give the couple a surprise by landing at the exotic location. Unknown to him, Iyer had never planned that trip. His plan was to keep Jetha Lal away from his wife. When Jetha Lal comes to know about it, he fakes illness to avoid going to the hill station. Ultimately, he is locked in his terrace by his family due to his (fake) illness. He tries every way to go but ultimately fails.

2) When Sunder Lal was forced to dress up as a woman to pursue Popatlal to play Holi

In 2017, Popatlal (Shyam Pathak) decided to cancel his plans of playing Holi after his face and hair got damaged due to a chemical reaction. Gokuldham society tried to convince Popatlal to play Holi. However, he refused to come down to play. Then Sunderlal (Mayur Vakani) plotted a plan to bring Popatlal down in the building compound. He dressed up as a girl and visited Popatlal's house as a prospective bride with Nattu Kaka (Ghanashyam Nayak) and Jethalal (Dilip Joshi) become his (her) father and brother respectively. They smarty brought Popatlal down in the compound and splashed colour on him.

3) Gokuldham society residents decided not to celebrate Holi, but....

All the members of Gokuldham society were extremely unhappy and sad as Committee members had decided not to celebrate Holi due to supply of fake colours in the market. But on the d-day, the residents threw the plan in water and celebrated Holi with full enthusiasm. Wonder why? If you know the answer, tell us in the comments section below.

4) Sachin Tendulkar and Shah Rukh Khan arrive at the GokulDham society

Yes, you have heard it right! A few years back, Shah Rukh Khan and Sachin Tendulkar made Gokuldham society their home during Holi. The two celebrated personalities celebrated Holi with Gokuldham society residents. Later, a TV journalist showed up and revealed that they were not real Shah Rukh and Sachin but duplicates. Nevertheless, that didn't stopped them from celebrating the festival.

5) When Jetha Lal made Iyer go red (and silver)

During Holi celebrations in 2018, Jethalal presumed Iyer to be Sunder since Iyer was wearing Sunder's cap. He applied permanent color on Iyer's face, making Iyer furious. Iyer discovered that the color is not washing away with water. What followed next was a hilarious tale of Gokuldham residents trying to fix Iyer's face.

