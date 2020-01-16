Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Here's how Gokuldham society celebrated Lohri

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) produced by Neela Film Productions Private Limited is currently in the midst of Lohri celebrations. All the residents of Gokuldham Society are enjoying the special Punjabi tadka to their lives in the form of Bhangra, traditional Punjabi attire, and Punjabi pop singer Jassie Gill's special folk songs. Added to this they were treated to Punjab's famous cuisine of Makke Di Roti and Sarson Ka Saag.

The artists were left licking their fingers after polishing off the sumptuous meal with a delicious Gaajar ka Halwa as dessert. In fact post-shooting, most of the team went for an extra helping of the Makke Di Roti and Sarson Ka Saag. Some actors had never tasted this Punjabi delicacy earlier and kept raving about the dinner for a long time.

"It was a perfect meal to go with the cold weather in Mumbai currently. This is a specialty cuisine enjoyed especially during winter and we were lucky enough to have the best of weather and a wonderful Punjabi meal to go with it," says Ambika Ranjankar who plays the role of Komal in the show.

"This is like bringing Punjab to Mumbai, with the excellent weather, good music, and authentic Punjabi cuisine all put together. Truly, this has been the most memorable Lohri in our 11-year long association with the show," says Gurucharan Singh who plays the role of Sodhi.

"The flavors of Punjab, their bright clothes, folk music, and this special Punjabi meal felt like we were transported to the lush green fields of Punjab. It is like reliving a scene from Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, our gateway to the world of Punjab," says Mandar Chandwadkar who plays Bhide.

