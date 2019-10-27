Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: It's time for Diwali celebrations for the residents of the Gokuldham Society

Like every year, the residents of Gokuldham Society from Neela Tele Films' Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are all geared up to celebrate Diwali. The kids are on their Diwali break and the whole atmosphere is reverberating with the joy and festivities of the occasion. Residents are decorating their homes and the society premises with lights, rangoli, and flowers. Delicacies are being prepared in each household based on their regional flavors, which will be exchanged and savored by one and all. The festivities will be celebrated with all the traditional Diwali days. Additionally, a special Diwali theme song has been conceived for the episode which will be as exciting and festive as the episode itself, if not more.

"This is our favorite time of the year when everyone comes together and it is a week of pure fun. Lighting up our houses with diyas, making colorful rangolis in the compound and also celebrating with firecrackers such as fuljhadis and anaars are some of the activities we are looking forward to. Of course, stuffing ourselves with the best sweets and namkeens will be topmost on the agenda," says Palak Sidhwani, who plays Sonu in the show.

"The joy of celebrating festivals together in a multi-cultural setting such as ours is a pure delight. Gokuldham Society wears a festive look with multi colored lights, vividly decorated rangolis and the boisterousness of kids celebrating Diwali. It is quite a spectacle to be a part of," says Mandar Chandwadkar, who plays Atmaram Tukaram Bhide.

"The bright lights, colors and preparing savories unique to each household make Diwali such a special festival. Children have the most fun being dressed in their finest traditional attire and going to each other's house to wish and greet. It is so very festive with everything bright and lit up," says Sonalika Joshi, who plays Madhavi Bhide.

"We all are looking forward to a fun filled Diwali. Celebrations in the society will start from early in the morning and will go on till late in the night. Despite celebrating with full gusto, we will ensure that the Society compound is kept clean in keeping with our commitment to Swachh Bharat," says Raj Anadkat, who plays Tapu.

"It has been a tradition during Diwali that the mahila mandal comes over to my house for Bhai dooj. This year too, my house will be graced by all the women residents of our Society and hopefully, with their blessings, I will get married in the coming year," says Shyam Pathak, who plays Popat Lal in the show.

