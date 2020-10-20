Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Iyer goes into deep meditation for COVID-19 vaccine

The upcoming episode of Neela Film Productions Private Limited's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) is a complete laughter riot. Almost everyone in Gokuldhaam Society is hoping and praying for a permanent cure for Coronavirus.

Each one of them is tired and bogged down locked in at their homes. Everyone is trying to cope with their everyday disrupted routines in their own way. Iyer, who is at his wits' end with all the overthinking over why science has been unable to deliver a vaccine yet, has decided to meditate. He has decided that he will deeply meditate to seek the truth and pledged to not move until he hears of a cure for COVID-19.

Iyer is resolute that he won't budge and asks Babeetta to not disturb him before he goes into a deep meditative state. Over the last few weeks, Babeetta has seen Iyer go from thinking to worrying to hyper-worrying over Coronavirus.

Not having gone to work for over seven months has affected him real bad and he has been overthinking about the pandemic. However, his abrupt decision to meditate has taken Babeetta by complete surprise! He is unwilling to be reasoned with and ignores her argument about why his meditating may not result in the discovery of a vaccine.

So after sometime, when it becomes evident that Iyer was serious about meditating deeply, Babeetta relents. However, hours turn into a day and Iyer stays strongly focused and does not budge even a bit. Worried that he might fall ill without eating or resting, Babeetta decides to break his focus. She adopts the ploy used by Menaka to break Vishwamitra's concentration.

But little does she know that Iyer is a master meditator and what seemed too easy may not actually be. Will she eventually be able to make Iyer realise the futility of meditating for a vaccine? Will Iyer give in to her reasoning?

There's a lot more to it than what meets the eye. And to find out all the goof ups and the usual Gokuldhaam Society quirks, watch Neela Film Productions Private Limited's show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah from Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm only on SAB TV.

