Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethaa Lal all set to babysit his father Champak Lal

Viewers of Neela Film Productions Private Limiteds show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) will be treated to some hilarious situations when Jethaa Lal has to babysit his father Champak Lal, whose spectacles Jethaa Lal accidentally broke. This results in some rib-tickling comic moments, which will have viewers laughing their heads off.

Champakk Lal is severely visually impaired without his spectacles and also contracts an eye infection because of which Dr Haathi recommends him eye drops and also eye mask to rest his eyes. This means that Champakk Lal needs someone to attend to him all the time and Jethaa Lal has to skip going to his shop. Jethaa Lal finds himself in awkward situations tending to his father and helping him with routine tasks like wearing his kurta and helping him sip his tea.

Just then, Jethaa Lal receives a call from Bagha reminding him of a pre-scheduled meeting with a big client that they can't afford to miss. Champakk Lal asks Jethaa Lal to go and attend the meeting and also order the new pair of spectacles for him. Je-thaa Lal requests his neighbour Bhide to be by his father till the time he is away. Unable to say no, Bhide is caught in an uncomfortable situation, he can't seem to weasel out of.

Don't miss the brilliant comic timing of the characters as they go about their business of tending to Champakk Lal. Watch Neela Film Productions Limiteds show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah from Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm only on SAB TV.

