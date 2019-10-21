Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethaa Lal and friends break into the flat above his shop

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's (TMKOC) upcoming episode has a hilarious situation where Jethaa Lal is forced to break into the flat above to fix the water leaking into his shop. Jethaa Lal approaches the secretary of the building in which his shop is located however, the secretary is a highly superstitious man and refuses to cooperate. Also trying to call the owner of the flat above his shop does not help as the phone is unreachable.

Left with no choice but to enter the flat and fix the leakage himself, Jethaa Lal enlists the support of his friends Sodhi, Bhide and Popat Lal, and breaks in with Bagha's help. When the plumber enters the flat Jethaa Lal introduces Roshan Singh as the owner of the flat. The plumber is confused since the owner surname is Iyer and Roshan Singh is a Sardarji. To which Jethaa Lal makes up a story informing that the flat owner's full name is Roshan Singh Iyer and that he was adopted by an Iyer family when he was a child. The plumber seems unconvinced and everyone is apprehensive about the truth coming out. They are also worried about neighbors finding out about them having broken into Iyer's flat and cannot wait for the plumbing job to be finished at the earliest.

Will the neighbors find out? Will Jethaa Lal get caught having sneaked into Iyer's flat without permission? Will the plumber find out that Roshan Singh Iyer is a fictitious name and that he is not the real owner?

