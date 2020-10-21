Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethaa Lal fumes as Iyer plans to move back to village with Babita

The upcoming episode of Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) will see Jethaalal panic like never before. Unable to take the stress of being locked down at home, Iyer declares to everyone in Gokuldhaam Society that Babita and he have planned to move back to their village home. Upon hearing this, Jethaalal pangs, almost as if someone has pulled the carpet from under his feet. To make sure that Iyer does not really take the idea to move out of Gokuladhaam Society along with Babita any further, he begins to enumerate all the disadvantages of moving to the village.

As we all know, just about everyone in Gokuldhaam Society is feeling uncomfortable about the new norm. Not having stepped out of their homes for so long is driving them up the wall. Each one of them is thinking of ways to break the monotony of the everyday life locked in at home. On one such occasion, with everyone in their balconies, while discussing on the same topic, Iyer blurts out that he is strongly considering leaving the city. He goes on to tell everyone that Babita and he are planning to move back to his village and for a living, he will take up farming.

Jethaalal feels a knot in his stomach as he imagines Iyer and more importantly, Babita not being a part of Gokuldhaam Society. And in a desperate attempt to change Iyer’s mind, he starts to point out all the disadvantages of living in villages. He asks Iyer about what he plans to do for a living in the village to which Iyer says he will take up farming. To this, Jethaalal points out that working in the fields is not as simple and that one has to toil through the day in the sun and heat to grow crops. Concerned for Babita more than for Iyer, Jethaalal expresses his worry about how Babita won’t be able to cope with this kind of change in her lifestyle. But Iyer offers Jethaalal all the answers to his rebuttals.

Jethaalal is at his wits end in trying to dissuade Iyer from moving to his village. Babita on the other hand seems to be in agreement with Iyer and the look of panic and disappointment is written all over Jethaalal’s face. Will Babita and Iyer really leave Gokuldhaam Society and move to the village? Will Jethaalal be able to persuade them to stay back? There’s a lot more at stake than Jethaalal’s concern over Babita and Iyer’s decision to move out. To find out what that is, watch Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah from Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm only on SAB TV.

