Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethaa Lal In a Fix Over Water Gun Order

Gokuldham Society residents from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), produced by Neela Film Productions Private Limited, are busy with Holi festivities. Everyone is excited to celebrate the festival of colors and have been planning it for the past few days.

Jethaa Lal, as is his won't, finds himself in another crisis of his own making. One day early morning Jethaa Lal receives a call from a vendor saying his order of water guns will be delivered to his shop in a few hours. The vendor also asks him to keep the cash payment ready.

Jethaa Lal is upset that the vendor called so early in the morning and disturbed his sleep over such a small payment of Rs. 5000/-. The vendor then says the payment is for Rs. 5 lakhs and is by no means a small amount. Jethaa Lal gets up from the bed in a jolt on hearing the amount and enquires how 50 water guns will cost him 5 lakh rupees. That is when the vendor says that the order is for 5,000 water guns and not 50!!!

Jethaa Lal tries to call Nattu Kaka and Bagha to clarify on the matter but can't get through to them. He then decides to personally go to their house and sort out the issue. He asks the vendor to hold on to the order till the confusion is cleared about how 50 water guns became 5,000.

Will Jethaa Lal enjoy a tension-free Holi or will he find himself in another mess just when everyone else in the society is gearing up to celebrate the festival?

