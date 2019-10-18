Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Priya Ahuja has a grand baby shower celebration

Priya Ahuja, popularly known as Rita Reporter from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is expecting her first child. She is in the third phase of her pregnancy. The actress held a grand baby shower at her residence, which was attended by Nidhi Bhanushali (Sonu Bhide) and Kush Shah (Goli) from the sitcom. Avneet Kaur and a few others made the baby shower a starry one with their presence.

What made the event exciting and interesting were placards with some of the best one-liners for the baby shower. There were lines such as 'I did it,' 'It's a girl,' 'It's a boy,' 'Big brother,' 'Big sister' and so on. Each one present at the baby shower held the placards they liked and posed for photographs.

Dressed in a wine coloured gown, Priya radiated the pregnancy glow. She shared many images from the baby shower on her Instagram account and wrote: "Lovely day... Babyshower cum birthday party with my favorite ppl (sic)"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PriðÂÂ¾ (@priyaahujarajda) onOct 16, 2019 at 8:04pm PDT

Priya Ahuja announced her pregnancy in the most beautiful manner. She took the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami to reveal her pregnancy to the world.

Currently, in Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah, Disha Vakani (Dayaben) has made her short comeback. In the short segment, she was seen doing a video call with Jetha Lal, Tappu and Baapu Ji.

