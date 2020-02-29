Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Spoiler Alert: Gokuldham residents fighting over language disappoints Bapu Ji

The language war between residents of Gokuldham Society from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) has taken a drastic and ugly turn with each resident insisting on speaking in his or her mother tongue.

In the latest episode, we saw the ladies of Gokuldham Society, popularly called "Mahila Mandal", takes the war of words on a different note. It so happens that the ladies are buying their daily supply of veggies from the vegetable vendor, who has come to society. However, they start speaking to the vendor in their native language. Babita asks the vendor the price of vegetables in Bengali, while Roshan asks the same in Gujarati. Madhvi also converses with the vendor in the Marathi language. This irks the seller who decides to leave the society without selling vegetables.

In the end, Jeetha Lal's father Champak Lal aka Bapu Ji is seen returning in the society and is disappointed to see the verbal battle between the residents?

Will he be able to sort out the differences between the society members? Will the residents realize that insisting on sticking to their languages is only making them drift apart? We will have to wait for the next episode to find out the truth.

