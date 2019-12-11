Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah update: Champakk Lal's epic trouble filled journey to get back home

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Champakk Lal's epic trouble-filled journey to get back home in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), produced by Neela Film Productions Private Limited, gets worse as he gets into a bus which has a bomb scare.

Champakk Lal, who narrowly escapes a drunkard who tries to get him to drink in a bar, then stumbles upon a student who uses his sorry plight to make some money and scoot. Finally, he is receiving help from a Good Samaritan who claims to know where Gokuldham Society is and makes him board a bus. Midway through the journey, there is a bomb scare in the bus and people disembark the bus in a hurry.

Champakk Lal, who takes time to understand what is going on, finally realises the gravity of the situation and tries to rush out of the bus. Unfortunately, his dhoti gets stuck to the metal frame of the seat while fellow passengers keep yelling at him to get off the bus. Given his poor eyesight and the state of panic he is in, he seems to take forever to himself free.

Post investigation, the unidentified bag is found to be safe and everyone boards the bus again. Eventually, Champakk Lal reaches the 'Gokuldham Society'; however this is a different Gokuldham Society in Thane and not the one where he resides. When told, this is Gokuldham Society; Champakk Lal asks for Jethaa Lal and his neighbours – Bhide, Sodhi, Taarak Mehta, Haathi and others. The residents feel that Champakk Lal is mentally unstable and has probably escaped from a mental hospital. Just as they are wondering whether they should report him to the local police station for help, one lady calls out from her window, saying she recognises him.

Will the lady help Champakk Lal finally make his arduous journey back to his beloved Gokuldham Society? Or is there a twist in the tale?

