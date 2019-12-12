Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah update: Here's why Jethaa Lal is getting restless

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

In the upcoming episode of Neela Film Productions Private Limited's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), Jethaa Lal is getting restless and feeling helpless not having found his father Champakk Lal.

Champakk Lal has been missing since morning and being visually impaired without spectacles, is being taken for a ride by one person after another from whom he seeks help. After escaping a drunkard and a student who uses his plight to make a quick buck from passers-by, Champakk Lal is offered help by another person who says he knows where Gokuldham Society is. This person who is hard of hearing mistakes Champakk Lal's Gokuldham Society for another Gokuldham Society in Thane city and makes him board a bus that is headed to Thane.

Meanwhile Jethaa Lal and other residents of Gokuldham reach the Police Station to file a missing person's complaint regarding his Bapu ji. Not knowing how else to locate Bapu ji's whereabouts Jethaa Lal calls his mother-in-law to ask for some guidance in the matter. She advises searching for Bapu ji towards East direction. She also asks them to recite Shri Ram bhajan which will help locate Bapu ji faster. On hearing this, Jethaa Lal and friends go back to the Society and do as they have been advised to. In the meanwhile, Champakk Lal is lost somewhere in Thane and after having only bad experiences, is extremely apprehensive about seeking anybody's help.

Will the mother-in-law's advice help in finding Champakk Lal? Will his ordeal come to an end with her intervention?

