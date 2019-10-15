Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah update: Sunderlal's new plan delays Dayaben's arrival

Members of Gokuldham Society have been making grand plans for the return of Jethaa Lal's (Dilip Joshi) wife Dayaben (Disha Vakani). Disha Vakani is reported set to make a grand entry in the show through the special Navratri episode. Her return was triggered after Jethaa Lal refused to celebrate Navratri without his wife.

The ladies of the society then called up Daya's brother Sunderlal and told him how Jethaa Lal is missing Daya very badly. Sunderlal then called up Jethaa Lal and convinced him to play Garba assuring him that he will bring Daya back. Jethaa Lal gets excited upon hearing this news and starts preparing to welcome Daya back home.

After much hue and cry, Sunderlal finally reaches Gokuldam society much to the delight of Jethaa Lal who jumps into excitement. As Jethaa Lal urges Sunderlal to make him meet his wife at the earliest, the latter has some different plans. Sunderlal adds a twist to in the tale and asks Jethaa Lal to identify his wife from the several ladies that are standing before him in ghungat (veil).

Will Jethaa Lal succeed in identifying his wife? What if he fails to do so? Will we be able to see Dayaben and will he play Garba finally? Whichever way the next episode unfolds, as usual, the audience is assured to get a good laugh at the end of it.

