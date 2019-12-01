Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: When the scooter Sakharam had its fan moment

Neela Film Productions Private Limited's show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) connects with everyone, from young children to senior citizens. A clean family entertainer, the show is known for making audiences laugh and also gives constructive social messages. So over the years, while fans have come to love the characters in the show, they have also begun to identify the props shown in it. Recently during the outdoor shoot, Bhide's scooter – Sakharam which was parked was recognised by passers-by and right there, Sakharam had its fan moment!

Upon Champakk Chacha's insistence, Bhide takes him out on his Sakharam. On the way, Bhide parks his scooter and walks across the road to buy umbrellas. Because of his broken spectacles, Champakk Lal can't see much and with Bhide not around, a thief steals Sakharam with Champakk Lal still seated in the sidecar. This scene was being shot at an outdoors location in the city and during the break; not only people identified Champakk Lal but also recognised Bhide's Sakharam.

Fans got their pictures taken with Champakk Lal and then later also with Sakharam. This only goes to tell that viewers have been watching the show regularly for so long that they probably have sub-consciously registered other things that are frequently shown in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Neela Film Productions Private Limited's show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is telecasted from Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm only on SAB TV.

