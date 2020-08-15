Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Atmaram Bhide: Would love to play Iyer's role and it's not because of Babita

The Television shows have been slowly and gradually resuming shooting with restrictions being lifted gradually across the state from the lockdown, which was imposed to curb the Coronavirus pandemic. One of the few shows, that have been popular among the viewers even with reruns being telecast is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The show went on air on July 28, 2008. The show is based on the column Duniya Ne Undha Chashma written by columnist and journalist/playwright Taarak Mehta for the Gujarati weekly magazine Chitralekha.

SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashamah is one of the longest-running show on television in recent times. In an interview with Times of India, Mandar Chandwadkar aka Mr Atmaram Bhide talked about the show. He also said he would love to essay the role of Iyer in the popular show and also revealed the reason behind it.

"Yes, I have always been fascinated to play the role of Mr Iyer and not because Babitaji is his wife (laughs). I know a lot of people will think like that. I would love to play that role if given a chance because I am very fond of learning new languages. I learned a bit of Malayalam when I was in Dubai. If given a chance I would love to learn the Tamil language and play Mr Iyer's role. Also, the character of Mr Iyer has different shades to perform. Especially the love-hate relationship he shares with Jethalal and Bhide. So, if given an opportunity, I will definitely choose to play that role."

The actor also shared his favourite fan anecdotes for his popular show. "There are many fan moments like I met a few surgeons recently and they told me that they perform three to four surgeries in a day and between two surgeries they watch Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to relax their mind. So, I consider it as a big compliment that they watch our show for their mental peace. Then there was a fan who had posted a picture of his father watching our show after surgery. He narrated how his father's pre and post journey became smooth only because he was watching our show. His father's health was improving day by day watching Taarak and he thanked the entire team. It was a very heart touching moment for us."

In an earlier interview, the actor had talked about his equation with his co-star Dilip Joshi who plays the role of Jethalal Gada in the sitcom. "Whatever fighting scenes we have between Jethalal and Bhide most of the improvisation happens from Dilip Bhai's side. The credit should go to him. He is the one who suggests ideas and enhances the scenes. And I believe that can only happen when an actor is mischievous in real life and that he is. He looks very 'seedha' but he is very mischievous".

Mandar added, "We have always made it a point since the beginning to be together. We have developed this habit over the years. Like Dilip bhai and Sailesh bhai share a makeup van and the other side has Shyam, Amit bhai and me, so always open the middle door. We always wanted to be together. We enjoy being together and chatting with each other which gives birth to a lot of discussions. We are often spotted in each other's makeup rooms."

