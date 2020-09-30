Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Priya Ahuja tests positive for COVID-19
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Priya Ahuja has taken to her Instagram account to inform her fans that she has been tested COVID-19 positive.
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Priya Ahuja, who's known to essay the character of Rita Reporter, has taken to her Instagram account to inform her fans that she has tested positive for COVID-19. She penned a note to request all her followers to take necessary precautions.
This is what she wrote- "It's my duty to inform you all that I have been tested COVID POSITIVE. I'm asymptotic I'm doing okay! I'm following instructions provided by doctors n BMC
I'm in home quarantine Incase if any of you came in touch with me in last 2-3 days get yourself tested pls." (sic)
Have a look at the post right here:
View this post on Instagram
The actress embraced motherhood in November last year when she gave birth to baby-boy Ardaas.
View this post on Instagram
