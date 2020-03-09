Table for two! Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's lunch-date selfie

Rishi Kapoor, who had been battling pneumonia, is on the road to recovery. He stepped out with wife Neetu for a lunch-date, who posted a picture and wrote, "Meal out after a long period becomes so special. You value each moment enjoy every dish (sic)." Chintu's a foodie and could not resist visiting his favourite restaurant.

Welcome aboard

Rapper and dancer Raja Kumari has been signed by American rapper Nas' company to highlight India's hip-hop culture. Her first release will be the single, Goddess, followed by NRI. Kumari will also host Internationally Known, on American musician Diddy's television network. The show will chronicle the hip-hop scene in India for a worldwide audience. Nas featured in a promotional track for Gully Boy (2019).

Write on

Tahira Kashyap is penning a new book, The 12 Commandments of Being a Woman, which will hit stands later this year. The writer-director describes it to be "a quirky tale of her experiences of being and becoming a woman — at least in my head (sic)." Her earlier books include I Promise and Souled Out.

Sucker for drama

After Gully Boy, actor Vijay Varma is now being lauded for his comic role in the latest action-packed movie Baaghi 3. On receiving overwhelming responses for his performance, Vijay said: "My biggest takeaway from 'Baaghi 3' is the love and laughter the public is showering on me for my portrayal. I was nervous if I could pull a comical part but I'm glad people resonated with it."

Asked if he is interested in doing more action films, he shared: "I don't think I'll be seen in many action films. I'm a sucker for drama and comedies."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates