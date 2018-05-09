Table tennis: Manav Thakkar books Youth Olympics berth

Indian paddler Manav Thakkar booked his ticket to the Buenos Aires Youth Olympics by defeating Singapore's Shao Josh Chua 4-0 here yesterday



Indian paddler Manav Thakkar booked his ticket to the Buenos Aires Youth Olympics by defeating Singapore's Shao Josh Chua 4-0 here yesterday. The Indian ranked World No. 2 beat Chua 11-4, 11-7, 11-2, 11-9 in the final of the Road To Buenos Aires 2018 YOG Series (Asia).

However, Archana Girish Kamath, missed the bus for third time when she bowed out in the quarter-finals to Hungarian Fanni Harasztovich 3-4.

