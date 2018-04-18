Table Tennis player Sanil gets a surprise from fiancee Reeth at Mumbai airport

Besides his father Shankar, elder brother Sachin, coach Deepak Mani, TT legend Kamlesh Mehta and wife Mona, and Parag Chitale, Sanil was surprised to see his fiancee Reeth Rishya, also a table tennis player



Sanil Shetty with fiancee Reeth Rishya at Mumbai international airport yesterday

Mumbai paddler Sanil Shetty, who bagged a gold and a bronze medal at the recently-concluded Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, was in for a pleasant surprise when he arrived at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport yesterday.

Besides his father Shankar, elder brother Sachin, coach Deepak Mani, TT legend Kamlesh Mehta and wife Mona, and Parag Chitale, Sanil was surprised to see his fiancee Reeth Rishya, also a table tennis player, who had travelled all the way from Chennai, where she lives.

"She didn't tell me she was coming. She arrived from Chennai at 7.30 this morning and went to my home in Malad and came here with the gang," Sanil, told mid-day yesterday. The couple, who got engaged in January, are planning to get married in December.

