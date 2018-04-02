Table Tennis Spanish Open Challenge: Mondal-Saha settle for bronze

Indian paddlers Raj Mondal and Sourav Saha knocked out the top seeds before settling for a bronze medal in the men's doubles event of the Spanish Open Challenge here yesterday



In a tense opening round, Mondal and Saha got the better of Hong Kong's Siu Hang Lam and Pak Nam NG in a five-game battle. The second round was a breeze, with Camilo Giraldo of Colombia and Alfonso Olave (Chile) becoming easy fodder for them. The Indians won 11-9, 11-7, 11-7.

Mondal and Saha, however, met their match in the semi-finals. They began on a high note winning the first game 11-7 but slowly disintegrated under the combined onslaught of the Korean pair of Eonrae Cho and Minhyeok Kin. They lost the next three games 9-11, 4-11, 2-11.

