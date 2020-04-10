Table tennis star G Sathiyan trains with robot at home in Chennai

India's top table tennis player G Sathiyan trains with a robot at home in Chennai on Thursday.

While the Coronavirus-caused national lockdown has hampered training sessions of most sportspersons, World No. 31, Sathiyan has been spending nearly two hours daily, practising with the Butterfly Amicus Prime robot, even as he adheres to social distancing guidelines. Watch the full video below.

Sathiyan said that the robot, which he purchased for USD 2000 (R1.5 lakh) from Germany, can mirror human actions and execute various shots across the table.

